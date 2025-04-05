Possible Spoiler On Wrestler In Town For MLW Battle Riot VII

Fightful Select reports that a former MLW World Champion is in town for tonight’s Battle Riot VII at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California. According to the report, Alex Hammerstone is expected to be at tonight’s event, a year after he previously left the promotion. Hammerstone left the company on good terms and went onto make appearances for TNA and WWE NXT.

Several surprises are planned for tonight’s show, including a signing that is expected to get a big push.