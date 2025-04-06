wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Makes MLW Return at Battle Riot VII
April 5, 2025 | Posted by
Former MLW World champion Alex Hammerstone has officially returned to the company at tonight’s Battle Riot VII event. Hammerstone was managed by Cesar Duran, who said he was a ‘franchise player’. Hammerstone, meanwhile, said he was entering the Battle Riot match and becoming the new World champion.
HAMMERSTONE IS HERE!!!#MLWRiot is streaming NOW & FREE:
▶️ https://t.co/tROwbeGoaE pic.twitter.com/5JFd3ZHNV4
— MLW (@MLW) April 6, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Tiffany Stratton’s Comments About Charlotte Flair’s Divorce Cut From WWE Smackdown Clips
- Tommy Dreamer Recalls ECW Segment Where Beulah McGillicutty Was Assaulted By Dudley Boyz
- Tony Khan Addresses Fan Negativity Over Death Riders Angle, Says Feedback Is Very Important
- Jake Roberts Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania 6