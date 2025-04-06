wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Makes MLW Return at Battle Riot VII

April 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Fightland Alexander Hammerstone Image Credit: MLW

Former MLW World champion Alex Hammerstone has officially returned to the company at tonight’s Battle Riot VII event. Hammerstone was managed by Cesar Duran, who said he was a ‘franchise player’. Hammerstone, meanwhile, said he was entering the Battle Riot match and becoming the new World champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW Battle Riot VII, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading