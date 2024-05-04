wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Announces He Is The New GM Of GCW
Matt Cardona announced that he has taken on a new role, becoming the General Manager of GCW. Cardona, who is out of action with a torn pec, appeared at GCW Rather You Than Me and announced he’s the company’s new GM. He then proceeded to book Jimmy Lloyd against a “local competitor,” namely Megan Bayne in her GCW debut.
Cardona wrote on Twitter:
“BREAKING NEWS…
I am the NEW General Manager of @GCWrestling_!
The Cardona Era has officially begun!”
The fans in Tampa, Florida letting Matt Cardona know how they feel about his injured chest.#GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/jaCAoMSmuI
— GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024
Megan Bayne has just made her surprise GCW debut! pic.twitter.com/Wwg5GMnopk
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 4, 2024
BREAKING NEWS…
I am the NEW General Manager of @GCWrestling_!
The Cardona Era has officially begun! pic.twitter.com/1w9nT5OiV7
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 4, 2024
