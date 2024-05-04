wrestling / News

Matt Cardona Announces He Is The New GM Of GCW

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Cardona GCW Image Credit: GCW

Matt Cardona announced that he has taken on a new role, becoming the General Manager of GCW. Cardona, who is out of action with a torn pec, appeared at GCW Rather You Than Me and announced he’s the company’s new GM. He then proceeded to book Jimmy Lloyd against a “local competitor,” namely Megan Bayne in her GCW debut.

Cardona wrote on Twitter:

“BREAKING NEWS…

I am the NEW General Manager of @GCWrestling_!

The Cardona Era has officially begun!”

