Matt Cardona Announces He Is The New GM Of GCW

Matt Cardona announced that he has taken on a new role, becoming the General Manager of GCW. Cardona, who is out of action with a torn pec, appeared at GCW Rather You Than Me and announced he’s the company’s new GM. He then proceeded to book Jimmy Lloyd against a “local competitor,” namely Megan Bayne in her GCW debut.

Cardona wrote on Twitter:

“BREAKING NEWS… I am the NEW General Manager of @GCWrestling_! The Cardona Era has officially begun!”

The fans in Tampa, Florida letting Matt Cardona know how they feel about his injured chest.#GCWRYTM pic.twitter.com/jaCAoMSmuI — GIFSkullX (@GIFSkullX) May 4, 2024

Megan Bayne has just made her surprise GCW debut! pic.twitter.com/Wwg5GMnopk — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 4, 2024