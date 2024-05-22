Bad Dude Tito Added To MLW Battle Riot VI

Major League Wrestling has announced that Bad Dude Tito is the latest entrant in the Battle Riot match at the event of the same name on June 1. The show takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta. The winner of the match gets an MLW World title shot.

The participants so far in the 40-man match include: Matt Riddle, Sami Callihan, Ernest ‘The Cat’ Miller, Matthew Justice, Timothy Thatcher, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Mads Kruel Krugger, Bobby Fish, Shigeo Okumura, Mistico, Jimmy Yang, Paul Walter Hauser, Contra Unit’s New Crusader, 1 Called Manders, AKIRA, Mr. Thomas, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Jake Crist, Josh Bishop and Bad Dude Tito.

The new MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido is just getting started. Fresh off of a dominant championship victory at AZTECA Lucha, Tito is hungry for more action and more big wins. He’ll get his chance as he has officially entered his first-ever Battle RIOT!

Will Tito punch his ticket to a title versus title match? Find out LIVE June 1.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be surprise entriants… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

