During tonight’s AEW Collision, three-time AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida declared for the Owen Hart tournament. The winner gets a shot at the women’s title at All In in Wembley Stadium. Shida joins Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Mariah May and Saraya.

https://x.com/AEW/status/1802150556070265202