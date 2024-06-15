Eric Bischoff Shares What He Would Do If He Were In Charge Of AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Paul Heyman’s influence on The Bloodline storyline, what he would do if he had the book in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Paul Heyman’s influence on The Bloodline storyline: “No doubt, based on the discipline that I’ve seen in WWE storytelling over the last six months or 10 months, I am absolutely certain it’s being done with perfection, particularly because Paul Heyman is involved.”

On what he would do if he were in charge of AEW: “Well, the biggest issue is — they don’t have an issue with talent, although they have to way too much of it. But that’s more of a business problem, financial problem. The core of their issue is story first, like really bad. Like the patient’s on his way out or her way out, and you got to fix this because it’s — from a storyline point of view, that company is bleeding out on the table. And it needs to triage. But after I triage the story, and what the story means for that company and try to explain the vision for the company, and what the company really represents. Then I would focus on the characters so that they fit into that vision, and fit into the type of story. Because right now, your characters are all over the map. There’s some good ones. Toni Storm was a great character. A very mediocre wrestler, but a great character. Well, you can fix the wrestling part. It’s a lot easier to get somebody up to speed technically, or work around whatever their weaknesses are, so that you focus just on the character as much as possible.

“So there are some great characters there, but there are some that aren’t. There’s a lot of them that aren’t. Theres a lot of them that are the same. It’s like, 75% of their roster looks like they’re there to f**king change your tires. I mean, it looks like somebody you — if you pull around the back of a Jiffy Lube at lunchtime, everybody’s back there smoking a cigarette having a sandwich? That’s what half the roster looks like.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.