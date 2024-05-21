AEW Moves All Out 2024 to September 7

– AEW is moving dates for this year’s All Out pay-per-view event. All Elite Wrestling announced the move today, confirming that the show is moving from its original date of Sunday, September 1 to Saturday, September 7.

The show will be staying at its previously announced venue of the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. You can read AEW’s announcement below:

AEW: All Out PPV Moved To Septmeber 7 The AEW: All Out pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Hoffman States, IL originally announced for Sunday, September 1 has been moved to Saturday, September 7. Ticket information for AEW: All Out will be announced in the coming weeks.

This now gives All Out 2024 a little more distance from this year’s AEW All In 2024, which is returning to Wembley Stadium in London on August 25. All Out will now be held 13 days after All In instead of just seven days. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW opted to move the event due to fan concerns that the shows were being held too close together. This puts All Out on a Saturday just before the start of the new NFL season.

Additionally, Fightful Select reports that AEW Collision and Rampage will be held that week on Friday, September 6 in the Chicago area. This will be the first All Out event not held on Labor Day Weekend since the show started in 2019.