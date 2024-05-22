Ratings Info For Last Three Episodes of WWE Rivals

PWInsider has ratings and viewership information for the last three episodes of WWE Rivals, which aired on A&E on May 12 and 19.

Two episodes aired on May 12. The first, Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair, had 338,000 viewers and an 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the second-highest viewership of the season and up from the May 5 episode. That episode focused on John Cena vs. Batista; it had 271,000 viewers and an 0.08 rating.

The second episode, Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, had 265,000 viewers and an 0.10.

The episode that aired on May 19, Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock, had 301,000 viewers and an 0.07 rating.