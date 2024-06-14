wrestling / News
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Lumberjack Matches
On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about why he doesn’t like lumberjack matches, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On whether he’s a fan of the lumberjack match: “Not really. I think if it becomes too much about the people on the floor, which their job is only to throw the participant back in the ring and that’s it. A lot of guys get wound up and decide they want to take it to the next level, and they want to get a kick in or a punch in, now it becomes a different story. So I never was a guy that just thought that was a great scenario.”
On Johnny B Badd: “I mean, the guy looked like a million dollars. Good god, he was tan, he was handsome, had a good physique. I mean, when he walked in the room, you went, ‘That guy’s a star.’”
