The Rock Teases Wrestlemania 41 Main Event, Calls It The Biggest of All Time

In an interview with ESPN, The Rock spoke about his return at Wrestlemania 40 and then teased a huge main event for next year’s Wrestlemania 41. Here are highlights:

On how he felt about his return before it happened: “I also had something to prove to myself. … It’s always you vs. you. So that’s something to prove to myself that I can do it and put in the work and put in the training camp and rely on my dance partners in the ring in Cody and Seth and Roman as we all relied on each other. But yeah, I just want to go the distance.”

On how he felt on the night of the event: “I was very nervous about it, and the anxiety level was at a nice clip going in. And usually if you have anxiety, you have nerves with something big like that, that you poured your heart and soul into, that you have to go out and you have to perform and you get one shot, one take, that’s it. If you have a pulse, you’re going to have those nerves and you’re going to have your anxiety. Even in the world of fictionalized professional wrestling, you still have 75,000 people out there and you still got to perform for 30 minutes, 45 minutes, sometimes an hour. I got out there and it was the same thing. ”

On Wrestlemania 41 :”We’re on the 1-yard line to create the biggest WrestleMania of all time and the biggest match of all time at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I’ll just leave it at that, Final Boss style.”