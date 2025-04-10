Bloodsport Veteran Lou Nixon Says He Was Removed From Latest Event, Will Still Get Paid

In a post on Twitter, Bloodsport veteran Lou Nixon, who has wrestled on the show twice, says he won’t be a part of Bloodsport XIII later this month. He had originally been planned, but was told he was removed due to too many matches getting booked.

He wrote: “Well just been told the worst news imaginable for me, despite being told l’d be apart of the show months ago, I have lost my spot on Bloodsport next week in Vegas due to too many matches being booked. I understand it’s business and I can’t be angry at that but Bloodsport just like last year was the whole reason I was going to Maina Week this year and to be a regular part of that show is probably my biggest goal in wrestling Now that has been taken away from me I don’t know where that leaves me for Vegas next week, or in pro wrestling as a whole for that matter. I can physically get over the time and money I will lose that l’ve put into this but emotionally I feel like my heart has been ripped out and I really dunno what’s next now…”

Later, he offered an update, noting that he will be paid anyway. He added: “First of all, thanks for the support and kind messages. Really felt the love today. Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere. Josh contacted me as soon as he was made aware of the situation, unfortunately there was miscommunication with the booking which has led to this error. Even though I’m still gutted I won’t be on this show, I’d like to thank Josh & GCW for handling this situation like true professionals, reaching out to clear things up and still paying me for the booking.”

Josh Barnett wrote in response: “Love how a bunch of you raided my mentions, harangued and insulted me, and all over something I didn’t even know about. Lou is a homie of ours and as soon as I was made aware, I went to him directly, handled it, and made sure our guy was good. One show is one show, but we have plans with Lou and I always have him on the shortlist. For everyone that talked a bunch of shit and came at me like an asshole grow the fuck up. Do something productive besides acting like 12 year old on the internet.”

