UPDATED: PWInsider has some additional details on Jeff Hardy becoming a free agent and a likely TNA return. According to the report, Jeff Hardy is expected to make his TNA return later this weekend. Impact TV tapings are scheduled for Saturday, June 15 in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.

The report also indicates that Jeff Hardy will appear at Against All Odds, which is scheduled for tomorrow in Chicago as well. It’s unknown what role TNA has in mind for Jeff Hardy at the premium live event and subsequent TV tapings.

Jeff’s brother, Matt Hardy, is scheduled to compete at Against All Odds tomorrow night, challenging Moose for the TNA World Title in the main event.

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select has an update on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy. According to the report, Hardy’s current TNA deal will expire on Friday, June 14 making Hardy a free agent.

It was originally expected that AEW would add time to his contract due to his significant time off due to injury. However, that does not appear to be happened as of Wednesday (June 12). Jeff Hardy’s brother Matt saw his All Elite Wrestling contract expire earlier in April, enabling him to leave the company, but the two sides did have talks to renew Matt Hardy’s deal.

Fightful reports that since April, there haven’t been any any extended conversations about bringing Matt Hardy back to AEW. Additionally, TNA Wrestling sources informed Fightful that they have interest in Jeff Hardy, noting his past history with the promotion. Matt Hardy has also recently returned to TNA Wrestling, and TNA sources informed Fightful that things have gone so well with Matt Hardy so far that they’d like him to work more dates.

Jeff Hardy joined AEW in March 2022.