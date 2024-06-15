wrestling / News

Cody Rhodes Gets AJ Styles to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash at the Castle - Cody Rhodes retains Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– Cody Rhodes managed to retain his WWE Undisputed Championship at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland event, beating AJ Styles in a brutal I Quit Match. Both men were busted open and bloody, but it was Cody Rhodes who came out on top by the end.

They fought all over the arena, used handcuffs, canes, and chairs, but it was Cody who ultimately came out on top. Cody was able to get AJ Styles to say “I Quit” after handcuffing Styles to the ring ropes. Cody then came in with a set of steel ring steps to attack a vulnerable Styles. That was enough to get Styles to verbally submit, granting Cody the victory.

After the match, The Bloodline targeted Cody Rhodes and attempted a sneak attack. However, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton then came out to make the save, helping Cody Rhodes. You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

