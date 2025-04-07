Adam Cole Captures TNT Championship At AEW Dynasty

Adam Cole has his first singles title in AEW, winning the AEW TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty. Cole pinned Garcia at Sunday’s PPV in a back and forth match to win the title. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Cole’s first AEW championship; he previous held the ROH World Tag Team Championships with MJF. Garcia’s first reign ends at 134 days; he won the title from Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear last year.

On his 17th Anniversary of beginning his Pro Wrestling journey, will Adam Cole leave Philadelphia TNT Champion? Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@AdamColePro | #DanielGarcia pic.twitter.com/oUgFrdYZfT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

TNT Champion Daniel Garcia puts his title on the line with NO TIME LIMIT and NO ONE on the outside against Adam Cole! Watch #AEWDynasty RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj#DanielGarcia | @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/3kZjQTL3Ww — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2025

