Adam Cole Captures TNT Championship At AEW Dynasty

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynasty Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

Adam Cole has his first singles title in AEW, winning the AEW TNT Championship from Daniel Garcia at AEW Dynasty. Cole pinned Garcia at Sunday’s PPV in a back and forth match to win the title. You can see highlights from the match below.

The win marks Cole’s first AEW championship; he previous held the ROH World Tag Team Championships with MJF. Garcia’s first reign ends at 134 days; he won the title from Jack Perry at AEW Full Gear last year.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909074834841051578

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909077052654850434

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1909077886553715174

