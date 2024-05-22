A&E Biography – WWE Legends Audience and Rating Drop For Return Episode

PWInsider reports that A&E’s Biography – WWE Legends returned after a two-month absence to lower viewership and ratings than the last episode. The episode, which focused on Steve Austin’s last match, had 226,000 viewers and an 0.07 in the key 18-49 demo.

This is down from the episode that aired on March 31, focusing on Roman Reigns, which had 337,000 viewers and an 0.11 rating.