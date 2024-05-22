Latest On WWE Plans For Giulia Following Injury

A new report has some details on WWE’s plans for Giulia’s arrival and how her injury has affected them. As reported earlier, Giulia suffered a wrist fracture at Marigold’s debut event. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has an update on how this might affect Giulia’s arrival in WWE.

According to the report, sources in NXT are hopeful that Giulia will be healed in time for NXT Heatwave. WWE is still targeting an NXT Title match between her and Roxanne Perez for the July 7th event, but those plans aren’t set in stone and could change depending on Giulia’s obligations to Marigold and her injury.

The report notes that Giulia will still be available for Marigold when she starts in NXT and is booked for the company’s Summer Destiny show on July 13th, which she still plans to compete at. It is not expected to impact her appearing with WWE before then.

Giulia is expected to lead the next talent class at the WWE Performance Center, and WWE is not looking to make big changes to her as they signed her for “who she is.”

Giulia made visits backstage during WrestleMania weekend and she is said to have been very outgoing and polite to NXT talent and higher ups, including a a lengthy conversation with Shawn Michaels at Stand And Deliver.

The report notes that WWE is not concerned about the language issue and a source pointed out how IYO Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane and others have been speaking their native language on WWE TV. It was also noted that WWE has been impressed by Giulia’s commitment to learning English.