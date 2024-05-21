wrestling / News
Giulia Suffered Wrist Fracture at Debut Marigold Event
– In announcement on social media earlier today, Dream Star Fighting Marigold announced that wrestler Giulia suffered a wrist injury during her match at yesterday’s inaugural Marigold event. Giulia was in action at yesterday’s event, teaming with Utami Hayashishita in a losing effort against Bozilla and Sareee.
Per the announcement, Giulia suffered a fracture in her wrist. Marigold announced the following (via Google Translate):
“Giulia injured her right wrist in yesterday’s inaugural match. Today, her doctor examined her and diagnosed her with a fracture of the distal end of her right radius. She will miss the Kimura Hana tournament on the 23rd, and all tournaments thereafter. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your understanding.”
She also took part in a press conference today, with her arm in a cast (see below). Himanshu Doi reports that she still hopes to make a scheduled date on July 13, where she was set to face Sareee at the Summer Destiny show in Ryogoku, Japan. She reportedly stated, “I’ll definitely make it to Ryogoku in time!”
As previously reported, it was rumored that Giulia was going to start working in WWE NXT later this summer. It’s unknown how her wrist injury will affect those plans.
🔷ジュリア欠場のお知らせ
昨日の旗揚げ戦でジュリアが右手首を負傷。本日、主治医で検査を行なったところ右橈骨遠位端骨折と診断結果が出ました。23日の木村花大会を欠場し、それ以降の各大会も欠場となります。誠に申し訳ございませんが何卒ご了承ください。 pic.twitter.com/lUw3GrPaPa
Giulia participated in a talk event today wearing a cast on her right arm due to a fractured wrist from her match at MARIGOLD Fields Forever.
She said, "I'll definitely make it to Ryogoku in time!"#pw_mg #MARIGOLD #ジュリア pic.twitter.com/NmjDksXkRq
