wrestling / News

Marigold Fields Forever Results: Bozilla & Sareee Win First Main Event

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Marigold Fields Forever Image Credit: Marigold

The new promotion Marigold held its first event this morning with Marigold Fields Forever, which happened at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Nanae Takahashi def. Victoria Yuzuki
* Miku Aono def. Nao Ishikawa
* MIRAI def. CHIAKI
* Mai Sakurai & Zayda Steel vs. Myla Grace & Nagisa Nozaki went to a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Chika Goto & Kouki Amarei def. Misa Matsui & Natsumi Showzuki
* Bozilla & Sareee def. Giulia & Utami Hayashishita

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Marigold, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading