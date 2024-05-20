Marigold Fields Forever Results: Bozilla & Sareee Win First Main Event

The new promotion Marigold held its first event this morning with Marigold Fields Forever, which happened at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Nanae Takahashi def. Victoria Yuzuki

* Miku Aono def. Nao Ishikawa

* MIRAI def. CHIAKI

* Mai Sakurai & Zayda Steel vs. Myla Grace & Nagisa Nozaki went to a 15-minute time limit draw.

* Chika Goto & Kouki Amarei def. Misa Matsui & Natsumi Showzuki

* Bozilla & Sareee def. Giulia & Utami Hayashishita

THE CROWD IS GOING INSANE AS SAREEE & GIULIA GO AT EACH OTHER#pw_Mg pic.twitter.com/pCHxn5Did9 — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 20, 2024

The reactions for Bozilla on this show are out of this world SHE IS OVER#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/JGpcvpgaWu — Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 20, 2024

FUCK THE BIG THREE IT'S JUST BIG MIKU AONO CLOSING THE SHOW. THE TRUE ACE AND GOAT OF MARIGOLD #MARIGOLD #pw_mg pic.twitter.com/HXKPEcnViX — FAR (@FAR5222) May 20, 2024