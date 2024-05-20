wrestling / News
Marigold Fields Forever Results: Bozilla & Sareee Win First Main Event
The new promotion Marigold held its first event this morning with Marigold Fields Forever, which happened at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Nanae Takahashi def. Victoria Yuzuki
* Miku Aono def. Nao Ishikawa
* MIRAI def. CHIAKI
* Mai Sakurai & Zayda Steel vs. Myla Grace & Nagisa Nozaki went to a 15-minute time limit draw.
* Chika Goto & Kouki Amarei def. Misa Matsui & Natsumi Showzuki
* Bozilla & Sareee def. Giulia & Utami Hayashishita
THE CROWD IS GOING INSANE AS SAREEE & GIULIA GO AT EACH OTHER#pw_Mg pic.twitter.com/pCHxn5Did9
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 20, 2024
The reactions for Bozilla on this show are out of this world
SHE IS OVER#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/JGpcvpgaWu
— Peps #MaikaStyle🍧 (@Peps_Wrestling) May 20, 2024
The Marigold era has officially begun‼️#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/bnO5Yf2HIz
— Zach🌵 (@cactusz02) May 20, 2024
FUCK THE BIG THREE IT'S JUST BIG MIKU AONO CLOSING THE SHOW. THE TRUE ACE AND GOAT OF MARIGOLD #MARIGOLD #pw_mg pic.twitter.com/HXKPEcnViX
— FAR (@FAR5222) May 20, 2024
sareee just pinned giulia in the main event picking up the win for her and bozilla! #pw_mg pic.twitter.com/JeAlCWJJbK
— ⭑ gigi. (@cedesjoint) May 20, 2024
