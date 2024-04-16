Update On Plans For Giulia‘s WWE Debut Match

Fans are curious about what WWE has planned for Giulia once she officially becomes part of the promotion. Giulia is set to join WWE after helping STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa with his new promotion, Marigold.

As per a report by Corey Brennan from Fightful Select, it is believed that Giulia will head to the WWE Performance Center towards the end of June or early July, with her first match scheduled for NXT Heatwave on July 7th. She is expected to challenge for one of the NXT Women’s Championships at the event.

She intends to stick with her ring name, although there are no intentions to keep her current theme music.