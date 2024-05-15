Johnny Knoxville Mocks Sami Zayn On Instagram, Says Razor Ramon Is His Favorite IC Champion

Johnny Knoxville’s rivalry with Sami Zayn sees no signs of abating, with the Jackass star mocking Zayn in a comment on Instagram. Knoxville and Zayn had a feud on WWE TV that led to a match at WrestleMania 38, and Knoxville has been vocal about his “hatred” of Zayn ever since, even after Zayn turned babyface. He kept that up on Tuesday as he commented on a post Zayn made of himself and Becky Lynch holding their respective titles where Zayn said “We did alright.”

Knoxville commented:

“By doing alright u mean @iamweeman body slamming u AGAIN in front of the entire audience. What a shame, the poor audience had to watch you bomb all night and then get humiliated by me and WeeMan AGAIN! @beckylynchwwe was terrific though. Why she associates herself with the likes of you I will never know.

Remember when wrestlers used to shave and get tans? Sami certainly doesn’t.

I didn’t get enough time to get in all my insults so I will get them in here.

Hey everybody Sami’s a vegan, just in case you didn’t think he was already annoying enough.

I’d give you the shirt off my back. Just so I don’t have to see all the hair on YOUR BACK!

I hate you as much as u hate going to the gym.

Sami’s the intercontinental champion. My favorite intercontinental champion will always be Razor Ramon. Sami I doubt you know who he is since you’ve never heard of a razor u hairy f@/k!”