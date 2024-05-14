Saraya Reportedly Set To Appear On MTV’s Catfish

AEW star Saraya is set to appear on an episode of MTV’s Catfish this season, according to a new report. PWInsider cites a source in Viacom and notes that Saraya will be filming an episode of the reality series for this season.

No word on when the episode will air or what Saraya’s role in it will be. Catfish is based on the 2010 documentary and is officially described as follows: