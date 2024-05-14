– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about texting Triple H about the crowd at WWE Backlash France. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kevin Nash on the crowd at WWE Backlash France: “My whole thing is, when you do determine that you’re gonna watch it, and you do watch it, when you watch it, you say to yourself, ‘Is it really that f***ing loud? Or is it because I didn’t watch it live, and they superimposed this?’ Because it’s so unbelievably loud. So I text Paul [Levesque]. I said, ‘Wow, like ****.’”

On what he texted Triple H: “I believe the statement I made to Paul was, ‘That crowd was so alive that it made a 64-year-old man want to take a bump.’ Paul responded to me [with], ‘We could not hear each other in Gorilla Position.’ So, okay, Backlash might not have been the most-bought pay-per-view, but anybody that watched it and saw the optics of how f***ing live that show was, I mean….”

The event, which was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, marked the first ever premium live event held in the country. It also broke the record for the largest arena gate in company history.