– BetOnline has released new betting lines for this weekend’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, specifically the key title matchups. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is currently heavily favored to retain the title over challenger Logan Paul at -2500 odds. Logan Paul is the betting underdog at +800. You can see the available betting lines below:

WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (c) -2500 (1/25)

Logan Paul +800 (8/1)

Women’s World Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) -175 (4/7)

Liv Morgan +135 (27/20)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat

Sami Zayn (c) -250 (2/5)

Chad Gable +175 (7/4)

Bronson Reed +1200 (12/1)

WWE King and Queen of The Ring is scheduled for Saturday, May 25. The event will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.