wrestling / News
Jazz Believes She Will Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame One Day
May 22, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jazz spoke about the possibility of getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which she believes will happen one day. She previously said that she wants to receive the honor while she’s still alive.
She said: “Of course, who doesn’t? If you’ve ever worked with the company, of course, you think about it [getting inducted into the Hall of Fame]. I’m a big believer, in this industry, [of saying] ‘never say never.’ I feel that one day my time will come. When? I have no idea. But I most definitely feel like my day will come.“
More Trending Stories
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Injuring Undertaker In Their First Match Together
- Note On Why Title vs. Title Was Teased For Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul At WWE King & Queen Of the Ring
- WWE King and Queen of the Ring Title Match Betting Odds Released
- Ted DiBiase on If He Trusted Vince McMahon in Contract Signings, WWE Payoffs