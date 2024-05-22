Jazz Believes She Will Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame One Day

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jazz spoke about the possibility of getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which she believes will happen one day. She previously said that she wants to receive the honor while she’s still alive.

She said: “Of course, who doesn’t? If you’ve ever worked with the company, of course, you think about it [getting inducted into the Hall of Fame]. I’m a big believer, in this industry, [of saying] ‘never say never.’ I feel that one day my time will come. When? I have no idea. But I most definitely feel like my day will come.“