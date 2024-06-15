Damian Priest Comments On His Ankle After Scary Spot at WWE Clash at the Castle

During the post show press conference for WWE Clash at the Castle (via Fightful), Damian Priest spoke about how his ankle feels following a scary spot at WWE Clash at the Castle earlier today. Priest fell over the ropes and his ankle got caught between them, leaving him suspended for a period of time.

He said: “It feels like trash right now. I didn’t even go to medical so I could do this and answer your questions. The docs will check it out. I’m not going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot, so I’m pretty sure I’m good to go.”