Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Smackdown Promo Reportedly Hasn’t Changed WWE’s Plans

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair’s WWE Smackdown segment has made a number of headlines, but it hasn’t changed WWE’s WrestleMania plans according to a new report. As reported, the promo duel between the two on last week’s show went off script, with Stratton taking a shot at Flair’s personal life and Flair firing back. The segment was said to have gotten heat on both women, though there were no issues backstage after the segment and Fightful Select reports that it hasn’t altered WWE’s planned course.

The outlet reports that in response to inquiries about how the segment may have led to adjustments, sources in the company said that “the creative direction hasn’t changed” in regards to the result of the WrestleMania 41 match. The sources did not indicate who was going to win and talent are not usually informed of who is going over until the day of the show.

The report added that there isn’t a heavy amount of concern that things will get out of hand between the two once they face off, with the match expected to be part of night one of the PPV.