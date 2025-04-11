Chris Jericho Reportedly Expected To Be Done With ROH

Chris Jericho’s run with ROH is expected to be largely over now, according to a new report. As reported, Jericho went off on his Learning Tree stablemates on this week’s AEW Dynamite after he lost the ROH World Championship to Bandido at AEW Dynasty and said that it was best if he went away for now. Fightful Select reports that the plan has been for Jericho to finish up with ROH and that he’s expected to mostly move on from ROH.

The report notes that Bandido had been planned to be ROH World Champion for some time, ever since he returned to the company, but he had a number of hurdles including suffering an injury at Final Battle. AEW and ROH had been steadfast that Bandido would become champion and lead the company.

Jericho is set to go on tour with Fozzy, but only one of his dates is on a Wednesday and he is still able to work with AEW if he needs to.