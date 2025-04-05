Rob Van Dam Shares How Many Times He’s Bladed In Matches

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about blading to get blood, wrestlers bleeding in matches and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On blading to get blood: “In my whole career, you know, how many times I got — let’s call it, requested color? Twice. Every other time was the hardway. I busted myself open so many times, there’s so many photos of me bloody throughout my career. That’s not because before the match I thought, ‘You know what be cool? I’m gonna slice myself open and then make it even better, and that’ll be cool.’ No, that was hardway s**t. That was me working, busting myself open every time except for two. Both were post-ECW, post-2001 WWE.”

On not liking wrestlers bleeding in matches: “I always hated it when Balls [Mahoney] would come up to me before the match. ‘Is it okay with you if I bleed tonight?’ No motherf**ker, why do you gotta bleed every f**king match? I mean, if it happens, it happens. Why do you gotta f**king — what do you get out of that? It doesn’t make the match better. I’ve always felt that way, personally. And I know not everyone agrees with my opinion, which is fine, it’s subjective. Some people love that s**t.”

