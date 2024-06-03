Finn Balor Reflects On Pitching His WWE WrestleMania 34 Entrance

Finn Balor had a special pro-LGBTQ+ entrance at WrestleMania 34, and he recently looked back on pitching the idea. Baloe spoke with TNT Sports for a new interview and during it, he recalled pitching the idea to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On wanting to do the entrance: “I remember in the build-up to ‘Mania, I’d been asked it a lot. ‘Are you gonna do ‘The Demon’? Are we gonna do ‘The Demon’? How are we gonna do this?’ I remember having this idea to do this, and a lot of people were kind of, ‘Oh, you gotta definitely do The Demon, it’s WrestleMania. It’s your first WrestleMania. You gotta do that entrance.’ I remember thinking, ‘I think I got something that’s cooler, that’s more important, to use the platform as a voice for change.'”

On pitching it: “It was about three weeks before ‘Mania, and I brought it to Hunter [Triple H] and Stephanie [McMahon], and they jumped on it straight away and said, ‘100%, you can do that.’ They helped me get in touch with the LGBT+ community in New Orleans, and they were actually members of the community from there. They weren’t extras or anything like that. It was legit having them up on stage. For me, that was a more important moment than any Demon entrance could have ever been,” Balor said.