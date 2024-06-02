STARDOM Korakuen Hall Results 6.2.24: Artist of Stardom Title Match, Toni Storm Appears

STARDOM held their latest Korakuen Hall show on Sunday, with the Artist of Stardom Titles on the line and more. You can see the results from the Tokyo show below, per Fightful:

* Saki Kashima def. Rian and Mei Seira

* Ami Sohrei & Ranna Yagami) def. Rina & Fukigen Death

* Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma def. Hanan, Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo

* Syuri & Konami def. Waka Tsukiyama & HANAKO

* Saya Kamitani, AZM, Miyu Amasaki, Lady C, Hina & Starlight Kid def. Tam Nakano, Natsupoi, Saori Anou, Yuna Mizumori, Aya Sakura & Sayaka Kurara

* Artist of Stardom Championship Match: Maika, Mina Shirakawa & Xena) def. Natsuko Tora, Momo Watanabe & Thekla

* Toni Storm appeared in a video and challenged Mina Shirakawa to a match at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

* Xena challenged Maika to a match for the World of Stardom Championship.