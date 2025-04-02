Update On Brian Knobbs’ Recent Health Issues

Brian Knobbs of the Nasty Boys has been dealing with some serious health issues, and the GoFundMe for him has given an update on how he’s doing. As previously reported, Knobbs has had an infection that could cause him to lose his foot, with a GoFundMe campaign set up to help him with his health issues as well as other expenses after he lost his house and more due to Hurricane Milton.

The campaign, which has raised $22,618 as of this writing out of its $30,000 goal, posted an update on Monday noting that the wound on Knobbs’ foot has begun to heal.

The full update reads:

“Encouraging News — Let’s Keep the Momentum Going! Today, Brian saw his doctor — and for the first time in a while, the news was encouraging. The wound on his foot is finally starting to heal. There’s still risk, and we’re not out of the woods yet, but he’s moving in the right direction — and that’s because of YOU. All the donations, shares, kind messages, and support have made this progress possible. Your generosity has helped cover medical costs, housing, and peace of mind — and that makes a difference. We’re now at 75% of our goal, and this week is going to be a big one. We’re actively working on finding Brian and Toni a place they can finally call home — so they can stop bouncing from hotel to hotel and focus fully on healing and rebuilding their lives. Also coming this week: an exclusive, no-holds-barred interview with Buff Bagwell and Chase Brogan, where Brian will open up about how he’s truly feeling, how far he’s come, and what his goals are for the road ahead. It’s raw, real, and full of heart — and we’ll be announcing the release date shortly. Let’s get Brian and Toni across the finish line.

Please consider donating, or simply sharing the GoFundMe link — we are so close, and your support continues to mean the world. Thank you all — let’s keep the love and momentum going! With gratitude,

Fred”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Knobbs for a full recovery.