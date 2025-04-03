wrestling / News

Akira Tozawa Suggests He’s Been Wrestling Too Long

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Akira Tozawa WWE Raw 5-30-22 Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, Akira Tozawa seemed to suggest that his wrestling career could be winding down, as he’s been doing it for over twenty years.

He wrote: “It’s been 20 years since my first match. Maybe I’ve been doing this for too long…

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Akira Tozawa, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading