wrestling / News
Akira Tozawa Suggests He’s Been Wrestling Too Long
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Akira Tozawa seemed to suggest that his wrestling career could be winding down, as he’s been doing it for over twenty years.
He wrote: “It’s been 20 years since my first match. Maybe I’ve been doing this for too long…”
It's been 20 years since my first match.
Maybe I've been doing this for too long… pic.twitter.com/nEezw8xwET
— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) April 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event