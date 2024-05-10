Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite was up from the week before, while the rating held steady against NBA and NHL competition. The show had 711,000 viewers and a 0.24 rating (320,000) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.13 in 18-34, continuing a trend of lower numbers in that demo. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter-hour.

The show was #6 for the night on cable and #3 in its timeslot, behind the NBA and the NHL. Of note is that the NBA was up 41.7% in 18-49 from the week before while NHL was up 35.9%. The Pacers vs. Knicks on TNT had 4,338,000/1.48 (as well as 565,000/0.19 on TruTV) and Boston vs. Florida NHL on ESPN had 1,822,000/0.53.

Compared to last week, it was up 1% in viewers and up 3.2% in 18-49. Compared to last year, the show was down 18.9% in viewers, down 24.3% in 18-49 and down 45.4% in 18-34.

Q1: Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta – 768,000 viewers, 317,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Beretta/Jack Perry promo/Kenny Omega promo – 696,000 viewers (down 72,000), 313,000 in 18-49 (down 4,000)

Q3: Serena Deeb & Toni Storm segment/Cassidy & Rocky Romero segment/Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May – 731,000 viewers (up 35,000), 336,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q4: End of May vs. Cameron/Pac & Bang Bang Gang segment/Malakai Black promo/The Elite segment – 724,000 viewers (down 7,000), 350,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q5: Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage segment/Willow Nightingale promo/Jay White vs. Rocky Romero – 787,000 viewers (up 63,000), 363,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q6: End of White vs. Romero/Chris Jericho & Big Bill squash – 718,000 viewers (down 69,000), 332,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)

Q7: Jericho & Bill promo/Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – 665,000 viewers (down 53,000), 296,000 in 18-49 (down 36,000)

Q8: End of Copeland vs. King/Mercedes Mone promo – 628,000 viewers (down 37,000), 266,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)

Overrun: Copeland and Kyle O’Reilly segment/The Elite, FTR, Eddie Kingston & Bryan Danielson segment – 654,000 viewers (up 26,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (up 22,000)