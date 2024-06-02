WWE Star and Others Backstage At MLW Battle Riot VI, Liam Neeson Rumored To Attend

PWInsider reports that WWE’s Xavier Woods is backstage at tonight’s MLW Battle Riot VI in Atlanta. Meanwhile, former TNA producer Dave Sahadi is also backstage.

Meanwhile, actor Liam Neeson may be attending the show. He is a friend of Paul Walter Hauser, who is in the Battle Riot match. He has not been seen at this time, however.

MLW has been teasing free agents and WCW alumni for tonight’s Battle Riot match.