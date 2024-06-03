LA Knight & Logan Paul Trade Shots On Social Media

LA Knight and Logan Paul’s feud is heating up, with the two trading barbs on social media. As noted, Knight said on this week’s Smackdown that he wanted Paul’s United States Championship, and Paul responded that he didn’t care. That led to a back and forth between the two on Twitter on Sunday, which started when Knight took a shot at Paul.

Knight wrote:

““Social media influencer” can’t even figure out how to tag people”

That led to Paul snarking back with:

““WWE Megastar” can’t even win a title”

No word on when or if the two will end up meeting in the ring.