WWE has revealed who will be inducting the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2025. WWE announced the inductors on Friday night, as below:

* Triple H – inducted by Shawn Michaels

* Lex Luger – inducted by DDP

* Michelle McCool – inducted by The Undertaker

* Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 – inducted by CM Punk

* The Natural Disasters – no inductor listed