Josh Mathews Reportedly Working Backstage In AEW
As previously reported, former TNA staff member Josh Mathews was backstage at an episode of AEW Dynamite in Minnesota last month. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mathews is now working backstage in AEW. His wife Ashley, also known as Madison Rayne, has been working backstage in AEW since August 2022.
