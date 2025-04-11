UPDATE: A report noting that Kevin Owens already underwent neck surgery has been disputed. Fightful Select has confirmed that despite the WON’s report, Owens has not yet had surgery.

The report goes on to say that sources in WWE do not expect him to be back in 2025 and that it’s possible he won’t be able to compete by WrestleMania next year.

PWInsider also reports that Owens has not undergone surgery and was seen this morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, showing no signs of the surgery.

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Kevin Owens announced on last week’s episode of Smackdown that he will be forced to miss Wrestlemania due to a neck injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Owens is believed to have surgery this past Monday to repair the issue.

Surgery to repair neck injuries normally takes around 12-15 months to recover from, although there are other types of surgery with shorter recovery times. Tomasso Ciampa had neck surgery several years ago with a shorter recovery time, for example. Owens has said that he believes he could be back in as soon as six to eight months, possibly a year.

Owens reportedly wanted to keep the injury a secret until he could announce it, but it was “well known” that he was hurt and his match with Randy Orton at Wrestlemania was unlikely.