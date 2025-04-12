NJPW Windy City Riot Results 4.11.25: Hiroshi Tanahashi Competes In Last US Match, More

NJPW Windy City Riot took place on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the NJPW World-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Kick-Off Show Match: Zane Jay def. CJ Tino

* TJP def. Tom Lawlor.

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: AZM fought Mina Shirakawa to a double countout

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: The World Class Wrecking Crew def. Intergalactic Jet Setters

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Gabe Kidd

* Los Ingobernables de Japon def. El Phantasmo & Rocky Romero

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. David Finlay

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto def. Shota Umino.

* The Young Bucks appeared on the Tron and challenged the War Dogs to a match at NJPW Resurgence, teasing some “too sweet” friends coming with them.

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Hiroshi Tanahashi