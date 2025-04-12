wrestling / News

NJPW Windy City Riot Results 4.11.25: Hiroshi Tanahashi Competes In Last US Match, More

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Windy City Riot Image Credit: NJPW

NJPW Windy City Riot took place on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the NJPW World-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Kick-Off Show Match: Zane Jay def. CJ Tino
* TJP def. Tom Lawlor.
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: AZM fought Mina Shirakawa to a double countout
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: The World Class Wrecking Crew def. Intergalactic Jet Setters
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship 30-Minute Iron Man Match: Tomohiro Ishii def. Gabe Kidd
* Los Ingobernables de Japon def. El Phantasmo & Rocky Romero
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. David Finlay
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto def. Shota Umino.
* The Young Bucks appeared on the Tron and challenged the War Dogs to a match at NJPW Resurgence, teasing some “too sweet” friends coming with them.
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Hiroshi Tanahashi

