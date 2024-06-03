wrestling / News

LPW 26: THE CLOTHESLINE! Results 5.31.24: LPW Grand Title Match, More

June 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LPW 26 THE CLOTHESLINE Image Credit: Love Pro Wrestling

Love Pro Wrestling held their latest show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, per Fightful:

* LPW Scramble Championship Match: TY Jackson def. Dean Richtor, Eli Surge, Elliot Tyler, & Maxwell Benson

* Para Lira def. The Canadian Goose & Wolfboy Will Mantla

* Reid Matthews def. Rich King

* Michael Allen Richard Clark & Jared Rogers def. Se7en

* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: Ride or Die def. BUSSY

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Zoë Sager

* LPW Grand Championship Match: Lumberjack Larry Woods def. Royce Isaacs

