Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about David Sammartino, Bruno, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On David Sammartino, the son of Bruno: “He wasn’t his dad. A nice kid, but he wasn’t his dad. And in my opinion, he didn’t have it. And apparently nobody else thought he had it either, because he didn’t go anywhere.”

On Bruno: “Bruno was a nice enough guy… He told me, he said, ‘Yeah, I met your dad a couple of times.’ Real nice guy, I had no problem with Bruno. But you know, his work, it’s like [not great]. And then the guy who came back after him, Bob Backlund. Bob Backlund was a legit amateur wrestling champion. And another good guy, but he looked like Howdy Doody. I mean, he had muscles and everything but it’s hard to explain.”

On Bruno’s style: “Again, all respect to the world for the guy. God bless him. How many guys could wrestle for any organization, and then be called the World Champion? And again — somebody said that Bruno sold out Madison Square Garden more than any other performer. Yeah. But again, the style of wrestling, and the — I don’t know, it’s just like, I was kind of taken aback by it. I don’t know, you could almost see through it, in some cases.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.