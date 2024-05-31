Darby Allin Weighs In On Seeing Kids Dressed As Him, Having an Impact On Them

Darby Allin has inspired a number of young AEW fans, and he recently weighed in on what that means to him. Allin spoke with Fightful for a new interview and spoke about what it means to him to see kids at AEW shows dressed and face painted like him.

“It’s awesome when I get to see those photos because I remember being a kid knowing how much someone….back in the day, my guys growing up were Tony Hawk, Bam Margera,” Allin said. “So the fact that you can impact someone’s life and literally change their life is awesome. It’s nothing I take for granted. It’s really cool to have that impact and reach.”

He continued, “All it takes is one person to let somebody know they are capable of anything they want to do in life. If I have to be that guy — people look at me, I was a dishwasher working at the 99 cents store. Anything is possible, kids.”