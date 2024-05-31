Details on PPV Buys, Attendance and Live Gate for AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the TV buys for AEW’s Double or Nothing PPV were up from Dynasty back in April, which itself was lower than usual. The show was up 9.5% from Dynasty. Streaming numbers were also up from Dynasty. The early estimate for buys is 133,000, which is lower than last year. Double or Nothing was still down 35.5% from Revolution.

Dynasty ended up being down 45% from Revolution, although that had a lot of late buys for Sting’s retirement. Dynasty was down 30% in streaming from Revolution.

Of those who bought Double or Nothing, 57.7% bought Dynasty, 1.3% bought Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia and 0.8% bought TNA Rebellion.

The PPV had an attendance of 9,000 fans with 7,500 paid. The gate was said to be around $800,000.

Double or Nothing was the 11th most-searched term on Google on Sunday, which would be over 20,000.