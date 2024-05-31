Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, now that Ring Royalty and Saudi Blood Money is in the rear view mirror let’s see what WWE Smackdown has in store tonight. Nia Jax became Queen of the Ring and will challenge Bayley for the women’s title at SummerSlam but until then Bayley seems to have Piper Niven for Clash at the Castle. Meaning Jax will have to wander around and take up air time in some other capacity until after that match. Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair seem like they’re still orbiting each other, ditto Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight so both of those issues could develop. DIY and the Street Profits seem like they’re going to have to go through each other to get a shot at Adelaide, you know, a town down under. Andrade is still looking to make his TV debut though it seems like he’ll be involved with Legado del Fantasma in some capacity, and speaking of debuts Shinsuke Nakamura still has yet to reappear on TV since being drafted back to Smackdown. Logan Paul came up short in his title match but might have to defend his US title at some point, though if they wanted to stretch his stuff with Cody out to Clash at the Castle they could then get both titles on the line for that one. Speaking of WWE champion Cody Rhodes, after beating Logan Paul he’s in need of either a reason to perpetuate that feud or a new challenger for the Castle event. Of course there’s also Bloodline 2.0 which is fighting with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, botch machine Tonga Loa couldn’t get into Saudi Arabia but will probably be on hand tonight so we’ll see if another good guy joins Randy and Owens in the fight against Solo’s slightly more anemic Bloodline. Lots of stuff to start sorting out in the wake of a PPV, so let’s get to the action.

Tonight the Guerillas of Destiny will take on the Street Profits, that’s our announcement to start the episode. After that a recap of Saudi Blood Money.

To the ring where Nick Aldis is here to crown Nia Jax. . . again. There’s a podium and the crown in the ring and here comes Jax to make things worse. Aldis congratulates her on her win then says the floor is hers. Jax gets a mic, this is probably going to go badly, and wants to set the facts straight. She’s our queen of the ring, and she gets a title shot at SummerSlam so she’s ordering Bayley to come out. Bayley does show up but gets jumped by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Piper bounces Bayley around the barricades for a bit then they head into the ring. Low crossbody from Piper then she stares down Jax. Green talks, and says that Jax doesn’t have to worry about Bayley because by the time SummerSlam rolls around Piper will the women’s champion. Jax doesn’t care, she’ll annihilate whoever holds that belt. Pretty much none of that was good.

Aldis walks in the back, we get a brief overlay of “hello” in various languages. AJ Styles is waiting on Aldis and would like to address his future tonight. Aldis asks if there’s something AJ wants to tell him, and AJ says this will be hard enough to do once so he’d rather just talk in the ring.

Back to the ring here’s DIY, after this break Tommaso Ciampa will take on Austin Theory.

Post break Bayley is getting checked by the trainer. Naomi shows up and asks if she’s good to fight and then heads out to get that match made.

Back to the ring here’s Austin Theory to up the apathy.

Match #1: Tommaso Ciampa w/ Johnny Gargano vs. Austin Theory w/ Grayson Waller

Quick tie up then Theory backs things into a corner and taunts. Ciampa then starts punching and chopping him before following up with a back elbow. 10 punch from Ciampa gets to 8 before Waller jumps up to get punched and set up Theory landing a neckbreaker to take over. Some corner work from Theory but Ciampa fights back with a boot then hits the ropes but misses a flying attack. Theory then hits a neckbreaker off the apron to the floor and we head to break.

Post break Theory is working a headlock. Ciampa fights upright but then gets run over by Theory. Theory to the apron, but Ciampa counters his rolling dropkick with a dropkick of his own. Ciampa fires up with punches and chops then hits the ropes and lands a running clotheslines. Reverse DDT from Ciampa and he starts attacking the back of Theory’s head. Theory avoids a Fairy Tale Ending and superkicks the back of Ciampa’s head then hits Ataxia for a 2 count. Ciampa avoids A-Town Down and chops away at Theory. They start trading strikes then we get a double boot and Ciampa hits a running knee strike to put both men down. Theory rolls out of the ring, Waller puts him back in then Waller whines to commentary about something, Theory and Waller then bicker about Waller taking credit for Theory’s career and Ciampa shoves them together then grabs a School Boy to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Tommaso Ciampa won in 9:44

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: A decent enough preview of their upcoming tag team stuff, which will probably be alright. Waller and Theory having dissension has been a bit overdue, and Theory as a face coming out of that might help him since right now he’s kind of flatlined in this iteration. Ciampa is still pretty good in the ring and that did showcase here.

Naomi finds Nick Aldis talking with Blair Davenport. Blair gets pissy about being interrupted and storms off. Aldis then says Naomi has got her tag team match tonight. LA Knight walks in after that and asks if AJ is really retiring. Neither of them is sure about that. Knight wants to know where Logan Paul is, and Aldis invites him to sit and talk about that as we head to break.