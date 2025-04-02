Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Monday Nitro 11.20.95  

-Big show (no, not him) this week with the first ever meeting between Hulk Hogan and Sting. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Eric Bischoff, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, and Mongo

-Macon Centreplex Coliseum, Macon, GA

-Eric welcomes us to the show and is immediately on the hard sell for tonight’s dream match of Hogan vs. Sting. I don’t blame him! Watching live I was stunned we were going to see Sting vs. Hogan.

Scott Norton vs. Shark

-Sharks attacks (yep) Norton as he is making his way to the ring. They start brawling on the floor and Norton gets sent into the post. They head into the ring and we get an opening belly. Belly to belly suplex from Shark followed by an elbow drop. That looked good! Shark lands a knee and sends Norton into the corner. He hits a splash and then a double bicep pose. Norton shakes off some strikes and starts firing back with strikes of his own. Shark misses another splash in the corner and Norton gets a slam for the win at 1:40.

Winner: Scott Norton via pin at 1:40

-This was kind of weird as Shark dominates and Norton gets a slam for the pin. *

-Shark yells at Norton and storms out of the ring as I guess this isn’t settled yet. I mean, winning in less than 2 minutes with a body slam kind of means things should be finished.

-Mean Gene is in the aisle with Jimmy Hart and Kevin Sullivan. They are Team Sting tonight and bring up that Hogan had Savage join him on Baywatch instead of Sting. Sullivan then hypes World War 3 and Gene finishes by calling them pieces of human garbage.

-Disco Inferno continues his running weekly gag of just randomly showing up to dance.

Eddie Guerrero vs. Ric Flair

-Flair heads down in street clothes and Brian Pillman, who is dressed to wrestle, is by Flair’s side. Flair says there has been a big mistake made as he isn’t wrestling tonight. Arn and Benoit are gassing up the jet and Pillman gets to handle Flair’s light work.

Eddie Guerrero vs. Brian Pillman

-These two would have a match a few months later that ended up being more memorable. Eddie uses his speed early to start and then a right hand puts Pillman on his ass. Belly to back suplex, but Eddie gets caught with a dropkick as he came off the top. Pillman grounds Eddie and rubs his face on the mat. Eddie ducks a clothesline and gets a roll-up for two. Pillman plants Eddie back on his face. Eddie back with chops, but a whip gets reversed and Pillman gets a backdrop. Vertical suplex from Pillman gets another two count. They start trading chops which goes Eddie’s way, so Pillman lands a thumb to the eyes. Smart! Nice snap on a powerslam from Pillman and that gets two. Pillman lays the bad mouth on Eddie and SPITS on him. Eddie gets a take down and starts firing off right hands. Pillman rolls to the apron and takes Eddie to the floor with a suplex. Pillman comes off the middle ropes, but Eddie moves and Pillman goes SPLAT on the railing. Eddie off the top with a body-press that laded up the aisle. Cool! Back in Eddie gets a SWANK brainbuster! Eddie heads up top, but Pillman hits the ropes to crotch him. Pillman looks for a superplex but Eddie shoves and hits The Frog Splash for the upset pin at 6:22.

Winner: Eddie Guerrero via pin at 6:22

-Fun match! Eddie looked really good here and it was nice seeing him get a win this early in his WCW career over a Horseman. ***

-This week on Saturday Night: Lex Luger, Hugh Morrus, VK Wallstreet, and Disco Inferno. Two Hall of Famers in that list!

-We go back to last week as Randy Savage gets attacked by The Dungeon of Doom and Lex Luger. They attack the arm and injure it to cover for the fact that Savage did have a real arm injury. Bischoff then throws out the idea that Savage may be faking to mess with Lex Luger.

Big Bubba vs. Road Warrior Hawk

-Eric brings up Lex leaving the WWF and throwing out the idea someone else may show up at World War 3. Hawk attacks on the floor and then back in the ring gets a backdrop. Heenan wants Bischoff to name people that could show up at World War 3. That’s one way to hype the show and still be able to deny promising anything. Hawk misses a dive off the middle ropes. Bubba lands a right hand and then an uppercut. Weird splash/elbow in the corner as they seem to be on different pages here. Bubba with a head-butt and then hooks a bear-hug, but Hawk is immediately out. He runs into a spine buster though which gets two. Bubba slides to the floor to go for the uppercut, but Hawk punches him in the face. Hawk gets sent into the corner and as he bounces out they crack heads to leave both men down. Hawk up first and heads up top, but Bubba side steps and shoves him face first into the match. Bubba tapes his hand, but Duggan is here and trips Bubba so that he falls on whatever was taped in his hand. Hawk gets the pin at 3:47.

Winner: Hawk via pin at 3:47

-No good here! DUD

Sting vs. Hulk Hogan (w/ Randy Savage)

-Sting is wearing red and yellow to rub it in Hogan’s face since he abandoned the colors. Eric tries to spin it that Sting is trying to bring Hogan back to the red and yellow and his fans. This was a big time, dream match and was must see TV back in 95. This is the first of many matches between the two and funny enough, Hogan never once beat Sting. Sorry, spoilers! Macho is out but no Hogan as he comes in through the crowd, still sporting his phantom mask and all black attire. The crowd boos as Hogan threatens to hit Sting from behind, but he doesn’t. The bell sounds and Sting is all over Hogan as Heenan cheers him on. Hogan reverses a whip to the corner and gets a running clothesline as the boos continue. Hogan fires off chops and punches in the corner. Clothesline is missed and Sting lands a dropkick and then another that sends Hogan to the floor. He pulls Sting to the floor though and rams him into the apron and then the railing. Suplex on the floor as Hogan is wrestling this one as the heel. Back in the ring we get Hollywood offense as Hogan rakes the back. Sting back with a cross-body for two. They have another go and Hogan goes to his wrestling offense and gets a drop toe-hold to take Sting to the mat. Hogan works the arm and gets an arm-bar. MMA HOGAN! Heenan: “Savage hasn’t been to bed since 1963.” That made me laugh! Sting counters and gets arm control. Hogan counters that into a full nelson and then into a side headlock. Hogan takes Sting to the mat, but Sting rocks back a few times to get a two count. I really don’t want a match where these two exchange holds and reversals. Sting gets Hogan backed into the corner and starts landing leg kicks. There’s a Stinger Splash, but Hogan catches him coming in and gets a bear-hug. Cool! Hogan talks some trash and the crowd is not happy. This is fascinating to watch when you know what’s coming in eight months. Axe Bomber gets two! Sting is lucky this isn’t Japan! Belly to back suplex gets two and then a vertical suplex. HULK HOGAN: SUPLEX MACHINE! Sting reverses a whip and goes back to the legs with kicks. He hooks The Scorpion Deathlock as Heenan starts singing “Happy Trails.” Hogan powers out of the hold and the Hulk-Up gets mostly booed, but you can hear the Hogan fans now. Punch! Punch! Punch! The crowd was behind Hogan with those punches. Big Boot, but the leg misses! Sting goes right back to The Scorpion and Hogan screams out to Savage that Sting is going to break his leg. The Dungeon of Doom hit the ring and it’s a no contest at 9:30. Boo, but I understand why.

No Contest at 9:30

-Hogan put Sting over here as more of a threat than at their Starrcade match. This was an interesting one as Hogan mixed his heel offense with chain wrestling and then the traditional Hulk-up. Sting was Sting which usually always works. The crowd wasn’t as into it as you would think, but it still had good heat. The non finish was expected even if it was weak. **

-Sting and Hogan have to rally together to fight off The Dungeon. Here’s The Giant and he is about to hit a double choke slam on Sting and Hogan, but Savage breaks a chair over his back. That earns Savage a choke slam. Sting and Hogan use the chair to knock Giant to the floor and The Dungeon hold him back.

-After a commercial break we are back with The Dungeon of Doom at the announce area with Eric yelling for security. Heenan looks terrified which could be good acting or him just worried about his neck. Eric gives us a final hard sell for World War 3 this Sunday and we are out.

