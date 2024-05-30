– Fightful Select has an update on the finish to Randy Orton vs. Gunther in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at WWE King and Queen of the Ring last Saturday. Gunther won the match via pinfall, and the referee counted the pin despite the fact that both of Randy Orton’s shoulders were not down.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H later acknowledged the finish and said the referee’s decision was final. According to Fightful’s update, people within WWE stated that the finishing sequence for the match was not intentional. So, it does appear to be a case of a botched finish for the match.

With the win, The Ring General was not only crowned the new King of the Ring, but he’s also the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship currently held by Damian Priest. He will now go on to face the winner of Priest vs. Drew McIntyre, who are facing off for the title at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland next month.

The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history goes for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024 on Saturday, August 3. The event will be held at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.