Triple H Comments On Controversial Finish To King of the Ring Finals

As previously reported, GUNTHER is the King of the Ring after defeating Randy Orton in the finals of the tournament earlier today. However, the finish has proved to be controversial as one of Orton’s shoulders were up during the pinfall. In a post on Twitter, Triple H addressed the finish and the possibility of a rematch between the two.

He said: “So, live, I was out there. From my vantage point, it was very difficult to see. I was in the ring, handing the crown to GUNTHER, very happy for him. Incredible night. What a performance they both put on. Coming back here and seeing it back, I saw exactly what you saw. I saw what everybody saw. I saw what everybody is talking about. Didn’t even really seem controversial to me, just seemed like Randy Orton’s shoulder wasn’t down. But, I’m going to say this, referee’s decision is final. GUNTHER is your King of the Ring. That being said, especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that and I think if I know anything about GUNTHER, he will want to have another shot at that to take the controversy out, to take the asterisk off of the page where it says King of the Ring for him. I think he will want to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is better than Randy Orton. So I think having seen Randy back here, he’s pretty banged up, both his knee and his back, I think it’s going to be a moment or two before he is ready to step back into the ring with GUNTHER. When he is, let’s go.”