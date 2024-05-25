wrestling / News

Gunther Becomes King, Beats Randy Orton at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Gunther wins Image Credit: WWE

– The Ring General has now been crowned King of the Ring. Gunther beat Randy Orton in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Jeddah Saudi Arabia.

It was an intense back and forth contest. Gunther ate an RKO from Orton, but he was able to roll out of the ring before Orton could attempt a pinfall. Later on, Orton hit another RKO, but the damage Gunther had done to Orton’s knee during the match proved too much for Orton. It allowed Gunther to kick out and apply a Crucifix pinning combination. Gunther won the match and became King of the Ring. Orton’s shoulders did not appear to be completely down during the pinning combination, but the referee counted the pinfall. Regardless, it appears the decision stands, and Gunther is the King of the Ring.

The Ring General is now the first King of the Ring winner since Xavier Woods in 2021. With the victory, he’s now the No. 1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Damian Priest, on the Raw roster. The former Intercontinental Champion will receive his title shot at WWE SummerSlam in August in Cleveland, Ohio.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the premium live event here.

