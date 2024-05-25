Join 411’s Live WWE King & Queen Of the Ring Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Apologies everyone, I just got to my computer for the show and had no idea there was a Kickoff match. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill retained the Women’s Tag Team Titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in 8:03.

Women’s World Championship: Becky Lynch [c] vs. Liv Morgan

Becky found a cool way to turn the bodysuits into a themed gear as it looks like a suit and Cory Graves made a Peaky Blinders reference. Surprised to see this open with some basic grappling given how heated the rivalry is. That doesn’t last long though as Becky uses a big boot to send Liv down. The fight spills outside where they trade shots and brawl before Liv pulls Becky off the top onto her back for a near fall. Liv avoids Becky’s trademark corner kick and gets the upper hand. Liv slaps Becky but takes a boot and elbow only to then drop Becky face first on the turnbuckle. She works an arm wrench to wear Becky down. The champ uses a rollup for two and then we get the double clothesline that keeps both down. When they’re up, they trade right hands to dueling chants. Becky wins out and gets going with a Bexploder and baseball slide. A diving fist off the apron follows before Becky tries her leg drop off the top. Liv cuts her off but Becky fights her off and gets two on a missile dropkick. Liv counters the Dis-Arm-Her to a rollup for two. Liv wastes some time laughing so Becky gains control again with a corner combination, followed by the leg drop but again Liv avoids it and hits a missile dropkick of her own. Becky counters Oblivion with a reverse DDT and gets two. Liv retaliates with her own offense for two and starts to grow frustrated. Becky slaps on an armbar but Liv counters into the Rings of Saturn. I will always pop for that move. Becky turns it into the Dis-Arm-Her just as Dominik Mysterio shows up, supposedly to prevent Liv from getting Rhea’s belt. The distraction allows Liv to hit the Codebreaker for two. Bret’s Rope superplex from Becky and Dom slides a chair in for Becky to use. He distracts the referee and Liv casually runs over to hit a DDT on the chair. Oblivion follows and we’ve got a new champion.

Winner: Liv Morgan in 15:22

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn [c] vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable