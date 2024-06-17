Shawn Michaels On the Most Underrated Matches Of His Career

Shawn Michaels recently named the bouts he considers the most underrated of his career. HBK spoke with The Schmo for a new interview and was asked which matches he considers most underrated; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his most underrated match: “I don’t know if they were fused with the two matches that I’m pretty proud of, [but one of my most underrated feuds] was the one with Mankind. Mick and I had a hell of a match at [WWF] Mind Games, but it was just a one-shot deal. And it’s one of those things that I always feel like had Mick and I had a better opportunity to have a much bigger storyline, we could have really done some fantastic things.”

On enjoying working with Jeff Jarrett: “Jeff and I always had really good chemistry. I think [the matches against Foley and Jarrett] get mentioned a lot, but they don’t get brought up in the overall big story standpoint [of my career].”