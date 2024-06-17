wrestling / News
Shawn Michaels On the Most Underrated Matches Of His Career
Shawn Michaels recently named the bouts he considers the most underrated of his career. HBK spoke with The Schmo for a new interview and was asked which matches he considers most underrated; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On his most underrated match: “I don’t know if they were fused with the two matches that I’m pretty proud of, [but one of my most underrated feuds] was the one with Mankind. Mick and I had a hell of a match at [WWF] Mind Games, but it was just a one-shot deal. And it’s one of those things that I always feel like had Mick and I had a better opportunity to have a much bigger storyline, we could have really done some fantastic things.”
On enjoying working with Jeff Jarrett: “Jeff and I always had really good chemistry. I think [the matches against Foley and Jarrett] get mentioned a lot, but they don’t get brought up in the overall big story standpoint [of my career].”